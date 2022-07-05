Arraez went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Arraez doubled twice early on and added an RBI single to spark a rally in the 10th inning. The 25-year-old continues to make consistent contact, as this was his seventh multi-hit effort in his last 11 games. He's gone 17-for-47 (.362) with six doubles and a triple in that span. For the season, the versatile defender owns a .348/.422/.453 slash line with four home runs, 28 RBI, 46 runs scored and two stolen bases in 303 plate appearances.