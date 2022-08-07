Arraez went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Arraez's bat-to-ball skills have been a bright spot this year, but this was just his third multi-hit effort in 12 games since the All-Star break. It was also his fourth game of the year with multiple doubles. The 25-year-old's seen his batting average slip from .340 at the end of June to .325 after this contest. He's added an .822 OPS, six home runs and 35 RBI while setting career highs Saturday in steals (three) and runs scored (59) through 96 games overall.