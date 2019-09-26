Play

Arraez went 2-for-3 with a walk and two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers.

Arraez took Drew VerHagen deep in the seventh inning to record his fourth homer of the season. Though power hasn't been Arraez's calling card, he's maintained an impressive .344 batting average and is currently in the midst of a four-game hitting streak. In addition to the strong batting average, Arraez has shown the ability to get on base -- he's maintained a .409 on-base percentage -- and has also scored 53 runs in 90 appearances this season.

