Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Tuesday's 10-4 loss that Arraez (shoulder) won't be included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Though Baldelli didn't express much concern after Arraez was removed in the seventh inning with right shoulder tightness, the skipper noted that the 25-year-old is dealing with a much milder version of the injury than what he's dealt with in the past. Even so, with a lefty (Nestor Cortes) on the hill for New York on Wednesday, the Twins determined that a day off was a good option for the lefty-hitting Arraez, who could still be available off the bench if he responds well to treatment. Jose Miranda will likely start at first base in Arraez's stead.