Raley (ankle) began a rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

He has been out with a dislocated tendon in his left ankle since mid-May, but is making a run at getting back to Triple-A this season. He is not on the 40-man roster, so he is unlikely to make it to the big leagues this season.

