Raley went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBI in Thursday's spring game against Boston.

Raley drove in a pair in the second inning on a triple to right field, and he plated another run in the fourth on a double to left. His fourth RBI of the day would come in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly. Riley is now 5-for-18 with five RBI and a run scored this spring and could start the season at Triple-A Rochester given his prior success at Double-A. The former seventh-round pick slashed .275/.345/.477 with 17 homers and 53 RBI a year ago with Double-A Tulsa.