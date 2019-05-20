Twins' Luke Raley: On IL with ankle injury
Raley was placed on the 7-day IL at Triple-A Rochester with a left ankle strain.
The injury comes at a poor time as he was off to a hot start at Triple-A as he was hitting .302 with a .878 OPS and seven home runs. The 2016 7th-round draft pick has had a solid, but unspectacular minor league career, as he had 17 homers and a .822 OPS at Double-A last season. Still, he could be a late bloomer at age 24 and get a chance at reserve outfielder role in the majors this season season if healthy.
