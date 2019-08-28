Gonzalez was removed from Tuesday's game against the White Sox with an abdominal injury, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run before being replaced by a pinch hitter during the top of the eighth inning. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury.

