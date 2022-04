Canterino has a 2.79 ERA with 14 strikeouts and eight walks over 9.2 IP in his first four starts at Double-A Wichita.

Canterino has given up too many walks early in the season, but the more important metric is that he looks healthy after a right elbow strain ended his 2021 season in mid-August. He pitched just three innings in his last start as the team manages his workload on his way back from injury.