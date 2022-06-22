Sano (knee) continues to ramp up his running progression and recently started hitting, and he could participate in live batting practice as early as next week, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in mid-May and appears to be nearing the latter stages of his rehab program. Sano will be eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list at the start of July, though he shouldn't be expected to be ready at that point since he'll likely require a minor-league rehab assignment.