Sano will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

After opening the season as the Twins' No. 5 hitter, Sano will now bat out of a bottom-third spot in the order for the third consecutive contest while he continues to struggle to get going at the plate. Though he's started in each of the Twins' five games to date, Sano remains hitless across 16 at-bats and has turned in a 3:7 BB:K.