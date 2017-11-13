Twins' Miguel Sano: Undergoes surgery Monday

Sano (lower leg) successfully underwent surgery on his shin Monday.

As expected, Sano had a procedure to alleviate pain that had been coming from a stress fracture in his left shin. The estimated timeframe for his recovery is around eight weeks, so he should be back in full health once spring training arrives.

