Garver (concussion) is awaiting paperwork to be cleared to catch Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Garver hasn't played in nearly two weeks while dealing with a concussion. He's been cleared to hit and could be cleared to catch soon, which contradicts previous reports which suggested that he'd likely be shut down for the season. Willians Astudillo has hit an excellent .338/.356/.521 in 24 games and has taken over the starting role in Garver's absence.