Twins' Mitch Garver: Back from IL as leadoff man
Garver (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at catcher and bat leadoff Sunday against the Rays, Kevin Gorg of Fox Sports North reports.
The Twins haven't announced a corresponding move to open up a spot on the active roster for Garver, but long reliever Zack Littell's absence from the lineup card suggests he may have been optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Prior to suffering a left high ankle sprain May 14, Garver had emerged as the Twins' top catcher after showing improved defense while slashing an impressive .329/.418/.747 through his first 91 plate appearances. Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo still remain relevant in the Twins' catching timeshare, but Garver profiles as the most interesting of the three for fantasy purposes, as he'll likely see the most starts and occupy a more prominent spot in the batting order when he plays.
