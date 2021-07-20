Garver (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins have yet to reveal their starting nine for the nightcap, but Garver should be back behind the dish after missing time with a groin injury. Ben Rortvedt was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.