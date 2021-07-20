Garver (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Twins have yet to reveal their starting nine for the nightcap, but Garver should be back behind the dish after missing time with a groin injury. Ben Rortvedt was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Likely to return for nightcap•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Rejoining team in Chicago•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Strong showing in rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Won't return before All-Star break•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Resumes baseball activities•