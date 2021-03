Garver (hand) will start at catcher and will bat second in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Garver will rejoin the lineup for the Twins' penultimate spring game after a bruised left hand and kept him out of action for three days. The 30-year-old looks set to begin the season as Minnesota's No. 1 catcher, though Ryan Jeffers could push for more work if Garver's 2020 offensive struggles carry over into the new season.