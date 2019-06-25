Twins' Mitch Garver: Back in action

Garver (heel) is back in the lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay, catching and batting second.

Garver hadn't started a game since leaving Thursday's contest with a sore left heel, though he did appear once off the bench. He owns a .746 OPS in the month of June, in line with his numbers from last season but no match for the incredible 1.164 OPS he recorded through the end of May.

