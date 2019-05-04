Garver went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and two singles in the Twins' 7-3 win over the Yankees on Saturday.

It was a big performance at the top of the order for the backstop, who cranked his sixth homer of the season. He's off to a strong start, sporting a .333/.387/.719 slash line with 10 extra-base hits in just 57 at-bats.