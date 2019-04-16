Twins' Mitch Garver: Bats leadoff
Garver started at catcher and batted leadoff in Monday's loss to Toronto. He went 0-for-4 after starting the season 11-for-19 with three home runs in his previous six games.
Garver became just the third catcher in Twins history to bat leadoff and the first since Butch Wynegar on August 23, 1980. Garver's hot start at the plate looks set to win him more playing time. However, his move to the leadoff role likely says less about him as a hitter and more about how manager Rocco Baldelli will likely disregard traditional notions about the leadoff role and batting order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...