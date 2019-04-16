Garver started at catcher and batted leadoff in Monday's loss to Toronto. He went 0-for-4 after starting the season 11-for-19 with three home runs in his previous six games.

Garver became just the third catcher in Twins history to bat leadoff and the first since Butch Wynegar on August 23, 1980. Garver's hot start at the plate looks set to win him more playing time. However, his move to the leadoff role likely says less about him as a hitter and more about how manager Rocco Baldelli will likely disregard traditional notions about the leadoff role and batting order.