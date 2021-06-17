Garver (groin) has been doing some light movement but has not yet started participating in baseball activity, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He has not had the stitches removed yet from the surgery on his groin.
The team hopes Garver could begin baseball activity next week. It sounds like he's still several weeks away from returning despite the recent progress.
More News
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Not close to ramping up activity•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Trip to 60-day IL unlikely•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Gets surgery for groin injury•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Likely to miss time•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Leaves with bruised groin•