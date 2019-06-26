Twins' Mitch Garver: Belts 12th homer

Garver went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, three RBI and two runs in a 9-4 victory against the Rays on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old hadn't played since leaving Thursday's contest because of a sore left heel, but he looked very good Tuesday. Garver came into the night batting .207 (6-for-29) in the previous seven games, so it's possible the rest may have even done him some good mentally. Garver is batting .305 with 12 home runs, 31 RBI and 29 runs in 131 at-bats this season.