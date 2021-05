Garver went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Royals.

He produced the game's first run by taking Kris Bubic deep in the fourth inning. Garver extended his hit streak to six games with the blast, a stretch during which he's slashing .368/.538/.842 with three doubles and two of his eight homers on the year.