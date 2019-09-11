Twins' Mitch Garver: Blasts 30th homer

Garver went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Nationals.

Garver started the scoring with his 425-foot blast to left-center field during the seventh inning to put the Twins in control of the contest. The 28-year-old is having a spectacular season with a .275/.364/.646 slash line, 30 home runs and 64 RBI in only 83 games.