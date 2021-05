Garver went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts as Minnesota defeated Los Angeles 6-3 in game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Garver's third-inning home run off reliver Hunter Strickland rescued an otherwise poor outing as he struck out in each of his other at-bats. The game raised his average to an even .200 as the backstop looks to make strides toward regaining his 2019 form.