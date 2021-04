Garver with two home runs and three RBI during Wednesday's 10-2 win against Cleveland.

The 30-year-old was 0-for-14 with nine strikeouts over his previous five appearances, but he busted out with a solo and two-run homer during Wednesday's blowout victory. Garver has a .172/.213/.431 slash line with four home runs, nine RBI and six runs in 18 games this season, and he figures to continue splitting time behind the plate with Ryan Jeffers as both catcher struggle offensively.