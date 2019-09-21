Twins' Mitch Garver: Catches breather

Garver is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Jason Castro will step in behind the plate, pushing Garver to the bench following back-to-back starts. With a .277 average, 31 homers, 67 RBI and 68 runs, Garver currently ranks behind only J.T. Realmuto among catchers in year-to-date fantasy value.

