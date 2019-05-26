Twins' Mitch Garver: Catching bullpen sessions

Garver (ankle) caught a bullpen session Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Garver has been hitting in the cage over the last few days and has been running in straight lines, though he has yet to be cleared to run the bases due to the ankle sprain. The 28-year-old appears to be progressing nicely towards his return, though it remains unclear whether he will require a brief rehab assignment.

