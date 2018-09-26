Garver (concussion) has been cleared to hit, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Garver has been sidelined since Sept. 12 with a concussion, but he's been cleared to hit after passing his latest round of tests. While the backstop is trending in the right direction, the Twins have no reason to push their luck and force him back into action with the team out of playoff contention.

More News
Our Latest Stories