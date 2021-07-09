Garver (groin) could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul next week, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Garver has been out since the start of June due to a groin injury which required surgery. He's been ramping up activities recently, catching a bullpen Thursday, but his exact return date remains unclear.
