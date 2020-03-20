Twins' Mitch Garver: Could be impacted by new schedule
Garver could get fewer starts than originally anticipated if MLB comes out with a condensed schedule with fewer off days, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic speculates.
It's a double-edged sword, as the Twins' new-school approach to days off and workload management would point toward fewer starts for Garver if a 162-game season were condensed in a shorter period of time. However, it seems unlikely that there will be a 162-game season, and if it is a shorter season, he could possibly play a greater percentage of the Twins' games if it is more of a sprint than a marathon. Regardless of what the schedule ends up being, Garver is one of the top players at his position. He hit .250 with five strikeouts, five walks and zero extra-base hits in 25 plate appearances this spring.
