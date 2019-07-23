Twins' Mitch Garver: Cranks two homers

Garver went 3-for-4 with two solo homers and three runs scored in Monday's 8-6 win over the Yankees.

Entering this season Garver had seven long balls in 348 career at-bats. In 2019 alone, he's launched 19 in just 181 at-bats. The 28-year-old backstop owns a terrific 1.059 OPS and has drilled seven homers this month.