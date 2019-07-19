Twins' Mitch Garver: Crushes 16th home run

Garver went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win versus Oakland on Thursday.

With the Twins up by one run after seven innings, Garver provided a bit of insurance by launching a 426-foot blast to center field leading off the eighth. The home run was his fourth in only 31 at-bats in July and 16th overall in 172 at-bats this season. In comparison, he slugged only seven long balls in 302 at-bats last year.

