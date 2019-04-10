Twins' Mitch Garver: Crushes two homers
Garver went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two solo home runs in Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Mets.
Garver hit a pair of long home runs off Jacob deGrom during the second and third innings as the Twins roughed up the reigning NL Cy Young winner for six runs. The 28-year-old had only seven home runs in 335 plate appearances last season, making Tuesday's power surge all the more unexpected. Garver is likely to continue splitting time behind the plate with Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo, as the Twins have yet to start the same catcher in consecutive games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...