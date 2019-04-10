Garver went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two solo home runs in Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Mets.

Garver hit a pair of long home runs off Jacob deGrom during the second and third innings as the Twins roughed up the reigning NL Cy Young winner for six runs. The 28-year-old had only seven home runs in 335 plate appearances last season, making Tuesday's power surge all the more unexpected. Garver is likely to continue splitting time behind the plate with Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo, as the Twins have yet to start the same catcher in consecutive games.