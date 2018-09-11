Garver is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Garver will take a seat in favor of Willians Astudillo for the second time in three games. Astudillo could get a fair amount of looks down the stretch, though Garver has started 10 of the last 15 games and his spot doesn't appear to be in immediate danger, especially since the Twins are giving Astudillo some of his at-bats as a designated hitter.