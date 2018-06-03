Garver is dealing with some bruising near his quadriceps on his left leg and is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Garver took a foul tip to the leg in Saturday's 7-1 win but still ended up playing all nine innings, finishing 0-for-4 with a run scored. After giving way to Bobby Wilson behind the plate for the series finale and taking advantage of some additional rest time with Monday's off day, Garver is hopeful to rejoin the lineup for one half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.