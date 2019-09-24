Twins' Mitch Garver: Diagnosed with hip impingement

Garver, who is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Tigers, is dealing with a right hip impingement, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Garver picked up the injury during Sunday's series finale against the Royals. He'll rest and receive treatment before hopefully returning after just a brief absence. Jason Castro is starting behind the dish in his stead.

