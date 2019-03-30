Twins' Mitch Garver: Draws first 2019 start
Garver will start at catcher and hit eighth Saturday against the Indians, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Garver's .268/.335/.414 slash line over 335 plate appearances last season made him an above-average offensive catcher, but he graded out less favorably behind the plate. With the Twins making defense a greater priority among their backstops, pitch-framing stalwart Jason Castro is expected to maintain a spot ahead of Garver in the pecking order. Garver should still be in store for at least a couple starts per week.
