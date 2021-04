Garver went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Angels.

Garver tied the game at 2-2 with his two-run double in the sixth inning and later came around to score the go-ahead run before the Angels' bats caught fire. The 6-foot-1 catcher is up to four extra-base hits and six RBI this season.