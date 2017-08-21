Twins' Mitch Garver: Earns second straight start
Garver will start at first base and bat seventh in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The Twins have a couple openings in their lineup following the recent placements of Robbie Grossman (thumb) and Miguel Sano (shin) on the disabled list, and it looks as though Garver may receive the first crack at filling one of the voids. Garver, who posted a .928 OPS at Triple-A Rochester this season prior to being called up Friday, will receive his second straight start at first base while Joe Mauer assumes DH duties.
