Garver (shoulder) isn't expected to miss significant time after leaving Friday's game against the Tigers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Friday's game that Garver will receive treatment for his injury, but the catcher will likely be able to return within a day or two. Ben Rortvedt or Willians Astudillo could draw a start behind the plate to allow Garver time to recover, but it's unlikely that he'll require a stint on the injured list.