Garver said he'll be available off the bench for Monday's game against the Pirates, despite dealing with some soreness on his scalp, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Garver avoided a concussion after colliding with the Orioles' Manny Machado during Sunday's game, with the catcher coming away with merely some bruising on the left side of his head. With primary backstop Jason Castro reentering the lineup Monday, Garver will reprise his normal backup duties at catcher.