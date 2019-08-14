Twins' Mitch Garver: Fourth straight start
Garver will start at catcher and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Brewers.
Garver will stick atop the lineup with the Brewers bringing a lefty (Gio Gonzalez) to the hill, but the backstop may have supplanted Jason Castro as the Twins' preferred catcher versus right-handed pitching, too. Manager Rocco Baldelli deployed Garver behind the plate in each of the Twins' prior three matchups with righties, during which the 28-year-old went 2-for-12 with a home run and a double.
