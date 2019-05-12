Twins' Mitch Garver: Gets breather Sunday
Garver is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Garver will get a breather after starting the second game of Saturday's twin bill, during which he went 1-for-4 with a triple, walk, RBI and a run. Willians Astudillo (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the series finale and will check in behind the dish and serve as the Twins' leadoff hitter Sunday, but Garver seems to have established himself as the preferred option in the three-way timeshare at catcher.
