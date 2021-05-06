site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Mitch Garver: Gets breather Thursday
Garver isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rangers.
Garver had gone 3-for-7 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in the last two games. Ben Rortvedt will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
