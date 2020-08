Garver is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Garver's OPS remains under .500 for the season, but he's at least shown some signs of progress lately, producing four of his seven hits on the campaign in his last three starts. Until he breaks out of the slump for good, however, Garver may have to cede two or three starts per week to Alex Avila, who checks in behind the plate Sunday.