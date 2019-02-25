Garver started at catcher and went 1-for-3 in Sunday's spring training loss to Boston.

Garver missed time in September due to a concussion, but he looks healthy as spring begins. He'll likely occupy the lesser side of a platoon with Jason Castro, which would help boost his batting average, if not his counting stats. Garver could also be the primary catcher early in the year if Castro is slow to return from knee surgery.

More News
Our Latest Stories