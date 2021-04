Garver is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

After making three consecutive starts behind the plate, Garver will cede catching duties to Ryan Jeffers in the series finale in what amounts to a maintenance day. Garver owns a respectable .717 OPS through 23 plate appearances this season, but a 39.1 percent strikeout rate suggests he hasn't solved the contact woes that marred his 2020 campaign.