Garver is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

For at least the next week and a half, Garver looks like he'll be the Twins' primary catcher following Jason Castro's (knee) placement on the 10-day disabled list Saturday due to a partially torn meniscus. If Castro is unable to avoid surgery like the Twins are hoping he will, Garver's run as the No. 1 backstop could last multiple weeks, if not months. Garver will only sit out the series finale for routine maintenance after logging all nine innings behind the dish in Saturday's win, going 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in that contest.