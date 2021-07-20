Garver went 2-for-3 with two solo homers in a loss against the White Sox in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader.
It was Garver's first appearance since June 1 after going on the injured list with a groin injury. He immediately made an impact, crushing a pair of solo shots in the second and fifth innings. The 30-year-old catcher now has 10 homers, 19 RBI and an .896 OPS through 138 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Back from IL•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Likely to return for nightcap•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Rejoining team in Chicago•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Strong showing in rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Mitch Garver: Won't return before All-Star break•