Garver went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Brewers.

Garver had a brutal Opening Day -- 0-for-5, three strikeouts -- but he put together a much better stat line in his second game of the year. He restored the Twins' lead at 2-1 with his fifth-inning solo shot. The catcher had just two homers, five RBI and eight runs scored in 23 games in 2020, but he's expected to rebound at least somewhat this year. Garver's split of the playing time with Ryan Jeffers has yet to be determined, so the former will need to hit well to earn his spot in the lineup.